Morning Catholic must-reads: 27/03/20

Pope Francis will give a special Urbi et Orbi blessing today at 6pm Rome time (background, how to watch).

We should not ”assume that coronavirus is God’s punishment”, Archbishop Anthony Fisher has said.

The Georgian Orthodox Church has declared that prohibiting church attendance during the coronavirus crisis would be ”an unjustified offence against God”.

Communion and Liberation has re-elected Fr Julián Carrón as its president.

Joanna Bogle previews the re-dedication of England as the Dowry of Mary this Sunday (Michael Kirwan SJ).

Cornelius Roth asks if live-streamed Masses without a congregation represent ”a step backward to long obsolete forms”.

And a New Jersey bishop has permitted his flock to eat meat on Fridays for the remainder of Lent.

This is my last Morning Catholic must-reads. Thank you for all your support and encouragement since they began in 2009. CatholicHerald.co.uk will continue to feature daily Catholic must-reads.