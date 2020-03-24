Morning Catholic must-reads: 24/03/20

A priest in northern Italy has reportedly died of coronavirus after giving his respirator to a younger patient (Italian report).

A Sister has been found dead in Gabon’s capital, Libreville.

The question of “women in Church leadership positions” remains open, Cardinal Christoph Schönborn has said (German report).

Andrea Gagliarducci says that the Holy See needs to defend “the right to freedom of worship” during the coronavirus crisis.

Rocco Palmo describes how Catholic leaders are helping “to bring Church to the people”.

John Allen hails a religious order “essentially born in response to the plague”.

And Michael Champagne explains how to learn Latin the traditional way.

