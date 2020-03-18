Morning Catholic must-reads: 18/03/20

Pro-life Democrat Dan Lipinski has narrowly lost “a hard-fought primary race”.

Bishop Antonio Napolioni of Cremona has recovered from coronavirus (Italian report).

An Egyptian court has called for the lifting of death sentences in relation to the murder of a Coptic abbot.

Yaqiu Wang urges Pope Francis to denounce China’s human rights abuses.

Ed Condon considers the outcome of Cardinal Pell’s appeal.

Andrea Gagliarducci explains the meaning of the Pope’s latest judicial reform.

And Pew reveals what Americans think of when they hear the word “Catholicism”.

