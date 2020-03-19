Morning Catholic must-reads: 19/03/20

More than a million people have tuned in to a Mass on a French public national television channel (French report).

The Ecumenical Patriarchate of Constantinople has suspended church services worldwide.

Archbishop Anthony Fisher has blocked the closure of Catholic schools in New South Wales.

Iran has asked Pope Francis to appeal to the United States to ease sanctions (Italian report).

An alleged Medjugorje seer has said that her monthly visions have come to an end.

Fr Anthony Paganoni witnesses the crisis unfold in one of Italy’s worst-hit areas.

And Meg Hunter-Kilmer recalls the saints who were forced to live without the Eucharist.

Follow me on Twitter @lukecoppen for updates throughout the day.