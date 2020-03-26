Morning Catholic must-reads: 26/03/20

Twenty-four countries were consecrated to Jesus and Mary at Fatima yesterday.

Bishop Angelo Moreschi has become the first known bishop to die from coronavirus.

The number of baptised Catholics worldwide increased by six per cent between 2013 and 2018, according to new Vatican statistics (Italian report).

Marco Tosatti says coronavirus has ”reached the highest levels of the Vatican”.

Bishop Athanasius Schneider offers advice to Catholics living under ”this new ‘sanitary dictatorship’”.

Philip Kosloski explains how JRR Tolkien’s translation of the Book of Jonah inspired his new comic book.

And an Italian priest has accidentally turned on Instagram filters while live-streaming.

