Morning Catholic must-reads: 20/03/20

Catholics around the world have joined the Pope in praying the rosary for an end to the coronavirus crisis.

Organisers have temporarily suspended a tour of St Thérèse of Lisieux’s relics in Australia.

Officials have reportedly postponed a papal visit to Indonesia scheduled for September.

Cardinal Robert Sarah has urged the faithful to “turn with more intensity, confidence and truth towards God”.

A previously excommunicated Chinese bishop has led prayers for the people of Italy.

Cyrus Habib explains why he’s stepping down as Washington’s lieutenant governor to join the Jesuits.

And a family with 10 children reveal how they plan to spend Sundays with no Masses.

