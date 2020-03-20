Morning Catholic must-reads: 20/03/20

Catholics around the world have joined the Pope in praying the rosary for an end to the coronavirus crisis.
Organisers have temporarily suspended a tour of St Thérèse of Lisieux’s relics in Australia.
Officials have reportedly postponed a papal visit to Indonesia scheduled for September.
Cardinal Robert Sarah has urged the faithful to “turn with more intensity, confidence and truth towards God”.
A previously excommunicated Chinese bishop has led prayers for the people of Italy.
Cyrus Habib explains why he’s stepping down as Washington’s lieutenant governor to join the Jesuits.
And a family with 10 children reveal how they plan to spend Sundays with no Masses.
