Morning Catholic must-reads: 25/03/20

Ireland will be consecrated to the Immaculate Heart of Mary today.

Italy’s most-watched television channel has begun live broadcasts of the Pope’s morning Masses (Italian report, today’s Mass).

Four Vatican employees have tested positive for coronavirus.

L’Osservatore Romano has suspended its paper edition temporarily (Italian report).

A priest in Lima has offered exposition of the Blessed Sacrament from his church roof amid the coronavirus crisis.

Jerry Salyer assesses the legacy of Jacques Maritain.

And R Jared Staudt admires the art inspired by a saintly plague survivor.

