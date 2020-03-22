Morning Catholic must-reads: 23/03/20

“It’s not enough to receive the light, one must become light,” Pope Francis said at yesterday’s Angelus (full text, full video).

The Personal Ordinariate of the Chair of St Peter will now confer Confirmation and First Holy Communion at the same celebration (pastoral letter).

The Pittsburgh Catholic newspaper has “terminated all employees during a conference call”.

Cardinal Raymond Burke argues that Catholics “cannot simply accept the determinations of secular governments” amid the coronavirus crisis.

Fr James Martin SJ reflects on Covid-19 and “the ‘inconsistent triad’”.

Francis X Maier detects “a sclerosis of thought” in Rome.

And an Irish priest has written “a stirring poem” about the lockdown (poetry reading).

