Morning Catholic must-reads: 17/03/20

Archbishop Eamon Martin has called for “an outpouring of the works of mercy” in a St Patrick’s Day message.

Cardinal Jean-Claude Hollerich, president of the Commission of the Bishops’ Conferences of the European Union, has entered quarantine (German report).

A Sister has died while trying to save her students after an explosion in Lagos.

Indian Bishop Franco Mulakkal will face trial over claims that he sexually assaulted a nun.

Tim Swift explores the Catholic faith of CDC director Robert Redfield.

David Crary asks why Hispanic Americans are “strikingly underrepresented” in the priesthood.

And Sister Mary Catharine Perry offers tips on “social distancing”.

