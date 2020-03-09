Morning Catholic must-reads: 10/03/20

The German Church could ask Rome for permission to ordain women deacons, new bishops’ conference president Bishop Georg Bätzing has said.

Maronite Patriarch Bechara al-Rahi has warned politicians that they are “jeopardising the future of the Lebanese”.

Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith has said he “will not hesitate to hit the streets” if an inquiry into Sri Lanka’s Easter bombings results in a cover-up.

JD Flynn explains how the Jean Vanier revelations “led me to something like a crisis of faith”.

Fr Neil Xavier O’Donoghue urges the US bishops to “upgrade the celebration of St Patrick’s Day”.

Andy Warhol’s nephew recalls that his uncle would “kneel down and say a prayer each day when I would visit him.”.

And Father Michael Mary explains how his order bought a Scottish island – despite not having any money.

