Morning Catholic must-reads: 09/03/20

Pope Francis has urged those suffering from the coronavirus outbreak to “live this difficult moment with the strength of faith” (full text, full video).

The German Church will begin paying more compensation to abuse survivors, KNA has reported.

The Holy See’s new ambassador to France has arrived in Paris.

The Pope has confirmed Bishop Stephen Ameyu Martin Mulla as the new Archbishop of Juba, South Sudan.

John Allen says the Vatican “just committed one of the most flabbergasting PR gaffes in recent memory”.

Archduke Michael of Austria suggests the Pope’s critics should “pray more for him”.

And Fr Jeffrey Kirby pays tribute to a missionary who was a “whirlwind of grace”.

Follow me on Twitter @lukecoppen for updates throughout the day.