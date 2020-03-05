Morning Catholic must-reads: 05/03/20

Bishop Gregory Hartmayer will be named the Archbishop of Atlanta today, reports Rocco Palmo.

Brisbane archdiocese has asked parishes to “cease distributing Holy Communion directly from the Chalice”.

Congolese bishops have met in Kinshasa for child protection training (French report).

Ex-Irish president Mary McAleese has said she will leave the Church “if it transpires that the Holy See failed to act to protect members of the L’Arche Community”.

Maike Hickson asks if commentators have missed the “broader ‘transformation’” signalled by Querida Amazonia.

Francis X Maier says we are “living in the midst of a second Reformation”.

And Patti Armstrong reviews a new docudrama about St Patrick.

