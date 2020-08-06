54321
0 (0 votes)
The estimated reading time is 3 minutes

Why totalitarian regimes make so many martyrs

Fr Raymond de Souza
2 Views
Why totalitarian regimes make so many martyrs

Author

Fr Raymond de Souza
Fr Raymond de Souza is a priest of the Archdiocese of Kingston, Ontario, and editor-in-chief of Convivium magazine

Other Posts

  • Related Articles
  • More from Author