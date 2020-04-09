Morning Catholic must-reads: 09/04/2020

The coronavirus crisis is delaying the reception of thousands of people into the Catholic Church.

Pope Francis has prayed for the conversion of those who exploit the needy during the pandemic.

Yang Xiangwen reports that Chinese authorities are shutting down Catholic schools in Heibei province.

Fr Raymond de Souza says acquittal was the only reasonable verdict for Cardinal Pell.

Shane Schaetzel gives his view on what the Church should do after the pandemic is over.

And a Greek town is planning to deliver Holy Fire to every home this Easter.

Morning Catholic must-reads will return on Easter Tuesday.