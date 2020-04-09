More than a monthly

If you are reading this in the print edition, you hold in your hands a minor historical document: the last weekly edition of the Catholic Herald. As I explained in this space last week, we have decided that the best way to serve our readers is to produce a bigger, more considered and wider-ranging monthly, and a more active website. I’ve been very grateful for the warm response. Some of you, of course, have concerns that the Herald’s 132-year-old identity will be diluted – especially the Life and Soul section, which is often based around the Sunday liturgy. So I would like to emphasise that the weekly schedule will very much continue online: along with other new website features, we will have a weekly newsletter, expanded from the current version; a weekly podcast, launching this month; and Bishop David McGough and Fr John Zuhlsdorf will continue their weekly columns on the Mass readings.

Do keep letting me know what you think of the change – danhitchens @catholicherald.co.uk – and what you would like to see more of in the magazine. Each one of your messages reminds me how closely you read the Herald – and what a responsibility we have here to produce something worthy of that attention. Please check the website and the newsletter for updates on what’s changing. See you in print in a month’s time.