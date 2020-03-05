March 6th, 2020 issue

Comment & Features
The Church is at the forefront of the global response to coronavirus – David Paton
In coronavirus-hit Macao, we’re in lockdown. But it’s not all gloom – Stephen Morgan
Ten countries have no abuse guidelines. Can a task force change that? – The Catholic Herald
Diary: Pubs should be dog-friendly – but don’t let it go too far – Melissa Kite
Why didn’t Pius call Vatican II? – Fr Raymond de Souza
Joe Biden, white privilege and the paradox of wokeness – Matthew Schmitz
4,000 penitents and flowers everywhere: nowhere marks Holy Week like Quito – Tim Wyatt
Is this the moment Boris settles down? – Mary Kenny
Lenten reflection: Pray, but don’t forget to play – Fr James Jackson FSSP
The climate crisis is a chance for evangelisation – Bishop John Arnold
Letters: Viktor Orbán’s imperfect Christianity
News Analysis
Why two cardinals are clashing over the Vatican-China deal – Christopher Altieri
Mystery surrounds the Vatican’s new child protection force – Christopher Altieri
A chapel unearthed: archaeologists discover a Catholic masterpiece – David Keys
What a Bible Belt ‘miracle’ tells us about Trump-era Evangelicalism – Jordan Bloom
What Hindu nationalism is doing to India – Henry Smith
How young Catholics are defending – and restoring – Chile’s churches – Constance Watson
Arts & Books
How a once-pious author ended up on the Index – Benjamin Ivry
A masterful mystery with a dead llama – Carl Curtis
Hitler: bohemian, bore and monster – Allan Massie
An evolutionary debate in the age of Pope Leo XIII – Thomas Carr
The digital age has sparked anxiety about democracy – Patrick West
Life & Soul
Any new beginning inevitably involves sacrifice – Bishop David McGough
It’s hard to climb the mountain of Lent, but it is worth the effort – Fr John Zuhlsdorf
I went to a service of reparation. Every diocese should have one – Fr Dominic Allain
