March 27, 2020 issue

Comment & Features
Making the most of isolation:
How to find spiritual purpose – and structure – Fr Matthew Pittam
How to find a hobby you love – Charlotte Runcie
Works of Mercy in an age of social distancing – Eve Tushnet
Family life is hard – so lower your expectations – Sofía Abasolo
How to help small businesses – Sophie Caldecott
How to strike a balance in homeschooling – Roy Peachey
Also in the issue:
Editorial: The Church and the plague – and the Catholic Herald – The Catholic Herald
Diary: After 16 years as Catholic Herald editor, I’m wondering how I survived – Luke Coppen
Lenten reflection: The fight of our lives – Fr James Jackson FSSP
If we cannot go to church, the Church can still come to us – Ann Widdecombe
Lent’s long Gospels prepare us to be transformed at Easter – Fr Raymond de Souza
The response to coronavirus proves our elderly are loved after all – Mary Kenny
How plague shaped a great historian – Francis Young
Letters: Now I understand why I had two Aunt Eanswythes
News Analysis
As the world looks to Pope Francis, he chooses to lead by example – Christopher Altieri
Amid the grief, Catholics are already at work supporting the needy – Simon Caldwell
The US Church’s new normal: Drive-through Confession is just the start – Jordan Bloom
What’s the best way to help America’s newly unemployed? – Jordan Bloom
Why my Chinese and Western acquaintances see this crisis differently – Stephen Morgan
Tribalism almost derails a major episcopal appointment – Francis Njuguna
Arts & Books
The trials of a convert novelist – Benjamin Ivry
Sigmund Freud meets Sherlock Holmes – Carl Curtis
English Catholicism and the European experience – Lucy Underwood
A medical memoir takes a turn into the macabre – Matt Thorne
Charles Péguy: a poet trapped between heaven and earth – Benjamin Ivry
Life & Soul
Can we begin again? By ourselves, no – Bishop David McGough
In this time of deprivation, we can recover some precious devotions – Fr John Zuhlsdorf
I’m all for faith and hope – but we need some grief and wailing too – Fr Dominic Allain
How to… Make an act of perfect contrition
