Vatican: Benedict XVI 'recovering', conditions 'not grave'

The Press Office of the Holy See confirmed for the Catholic herald that Pope emeritus Benedict XVI’s health condition is less serious than earlier reports gave it to be.

Citing Benedict’s personal secretary, Archbishop Georg Ganswein, the Press Office told the Herald: “The condition of the pope emeritus’ health does not raise any particular preoccupation, beyond those of a 93-year-old man who is recovering from a more acute phase of an illness that is painful, but not grave.”

Speculation regarding the state of Benedict XVI’s health began after his biographer – who has a book coming out in English – claimed he found the pope emeritus “very frail” during a recent visit. Several news outlets have also reported that the 93-year-old pope emeritus is suffering from facial erysipelas, a bacterial infection of the skin which causes a painful, red rash.