Priest who gave respirator to stranger dies

A priest who refused a respirator so it could go to a younger coronavirus patient he did not know has died of the disease.

Fr Giuseppe Berardelli died in a hospital in the town of Bergamo, one of the worst-hit cities in Italy.

The 72-year-old priest is one of at least 50 Italian clergymen who have died of the disease so far.

According to the Lovere hospital, Fr Berardelli refused to use the respirator paid for by his parishioners and gave it instead to a younger patient.

Araberara.it reports that residents of Casnigo, the priest’s hometown, applauded from their windows as his coffin was taken past. He has not yet had a funeral.