New nuncio for Great Britain appointed

Pope Francis has appointed Archbishop Claudio Gugerotti as new Apostolic Nuncio for Great Britain.

Archbishop Gugerotti has served as nuncio to Ukraine since 2015. He was previously the Pope’s representative to Georgia and Armenia, as well as to Azerbaijan, and later served as Nuncio to Belarus.

He succeeds Archbishop Edward Adams, who retired in January this year.

Gugerotti was born in Verona in 1955, and was ordained a priest for his home diocese in 1982. He taught patristics at the San Zeno Theological Institute until 1984 and theology and Eastern liturgy at the Institute of Ecumenical Studies until 1985.