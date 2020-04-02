Mass readings: 5-11 April, 2020

Ordinary Form Divine Office Week II
Sunday, April 5: Palm Sunday of the Passion of the Lord
Is 50:4-7; Phil 2:6-11; Ps 22; Mt 26:14–27:66
Monday, April 6: Monday of Holy Week
Is 42:1-7; Ps 27; Jn 12:1-11
Tuesday, April 7: Tuesday of Holy Week
Is 49:1-6; Ps 71; Jn 13:21-33, 36-38
Wednesday, April 8: Wednesday of Holy Week
Is 50:4-9; Ps 69; Mt 26:14-25
Thursday, April 9: Maundy Thursday
Friday, April 10: Good Friday
Saturday, April 11: Holy Saturday
Gn 1:1-2:2; Ps 104; Gn 22:1-18; Mt 28:1-10
Extraordinary Form
Compiled by the Latin Mass Society
Sunday, April 5: Palm Sunday
Mt 21:1-9; Phil 2:5-11; Mt 26:36-27:60
Monday, April 6: Monday in Holy Week
Isa 50:5-10; Jn 12:1-9
Tuesday, April 7: Tuesday in Holy Week
Jer 11:18-20; Mk 14:32-15:46
Wednesday, April 8: Wednesday in Holy Week
Isa 62:11, 63:1-7; Isa 53:1-12; Lk 22: 39-23:53
Thursday, April 9: Maundy Thursday
1 Cor 11:20-32; Jn 13:1-15
Friday, April 10: Good Friday
Hos 6:1-6; Ex 12:1-11; Jn 18:1-19:42
Saturday, April 11: Holy Saturday
Gen 1:1-2:2; Ex 15:1; Isa 4:2-6; Deut 31:22-30; Col 3:1-4; Mt 28:1-7
Prayer of the week
Jesus my Lord, let me strengthen my courage by taking on the courage of all those people who have been “centurions’’ for me. Many have faced disasters and hard times with great constancy. The upper hand of evil never turned them against you. They kept going. Let me be like them, Lord. No matter what the cross, let me never stop declaring you to be truly the Son of God, the source of my hope, the reason why I will never quit on life.
