Mass readings: 5-11 April, 2020

Ordinary Form Divine Office Week II

Sunday, April 5: Palm Sunday of the Passion of the Lord

Is 50:4-7; Phil 2:6-11; Ps 22; Mt 26:14–27:66

Monday, April 6: Monday of Holy Week

Is 42:1-7; Ps 27; Jn 12:1-11

Tuesday, April 7: Tuesday of Holy Week

Is 49:1-6; Ps 71; Jn 13:21-33, 36-38

Wednesday, April 8: Wednesday of Holy Week

Is 50:4-9; Ps 69; Mt 26:14-25

Thursday, April 9: Maundy Thursday

Is 50:4-9; Ps 69; Mt 26:14-25

Friday, April 10: Good Friday

Is 50:4-9; Ps 69; Mt 26:14-25

Saturday, April 11: Holy Saturday

Gn 1:1-2:2; Ps 104; Gn 22:1-18; Mt 28:1-10

Extraordinary Form

Compiled by the Latin Mass Society

Sunday, April 5: Palm Sunday

Mt 21:1-9; Phil 2:5-11; Mt 26:36-27:60

Monday, April 6: Monday in Holy Week

Isa 50:5-10; Jn 12:1-9

Tuesday, April 7: Tuesday in Holy Week

Jer 11:18-20; Mk 14:32-15:46

Wednesday, April 8: Wednesday in Holy Week

Isa 62:11, 63:1-7; Isa 53:1-12; Lk 22: 39-23:53

Thursday, April 9: Maundy Thursday

1 Cor 11:20-32; Jn 13:1-15

Friday, April 10: Good Friday

Hos 6:1-6; Ex 12:1-11; Jn 18:1-19:42

Saturday, April 11: Holy Saturday

Gen 1:1-2:2; Ex 15:1; Isa 4:2-6; Deut 31:22-30; Col 3:1-4; Mt 28:1-7

Prayer of the week

Jesus my Lord, let me strengthen my courage by taking on the courage of all those people who have been “centurions’’ for me. Many have faced disasters and hard times with great constancy. The upper hand of evil never turned them against you. They kept going. Let me be like them, Lord. No matter what the cross, let me never stop declaring you to be truly the Son of God, the source of my hope, the reason why I will never quit on life.