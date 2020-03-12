Mass readings

Ordinary Form Divine Office Week III

Sunday, March 15: The Third Sunday of Lent

Ex 17:3-7; Ps 95; Rom 5:1-2, 5-8; Jn 4:5-42

Monday, March 16: Weekday of Lent

2 Kgs 5:1-15AB; Ps 42; Lk 4:24-30

Tuesday, March 17: St Patrick (E) (opt mem W); Weekday of Lent (W, US)

Dn 3:25, 34-43; Ps 25; Mt 18:21-35

Wednesday, March 18: Weekday of Lent, St Cyril of Jerusalem

Dt 4:1, 5-9; Ps 147; Mt 5:17-19

Thursday, March 19: St Joseph, Spouse of the Blessed Virgin Mary

2 Sm 7:4-5A, 12-14A, 16; Ps 89; Rom 4:13, 16-18, 22; Mt 1:16, 18-21, 24A

Friday, March 20: Weekday of Lent

Hos 14:2-10; Ps 81; Mk 12:28-34

Saturday, March 21: Weekday of Lent

Hos 6:1-6; Ps 51; Lk 18:9-14

Extraordinary Form

Sunday, March 15: Third Sunday in Lent

Eph 5:1-9; Lk 11:14-28

Monday, March 16: Feria

4 Kgs 4:1-15; Lk 4:23-30

Tuesday, March 17: Feria

4 Kgs 4:1-7; Mt 18:15-22

Wednesday, March 18: Feria

Ex 20:12-24; Mt 15:1-20

Thursday, March 19: St Joseph

Ecclus 45:1-6; Mt 1:18-21

Friday, March 20: Feria

Num 20:1,3,6-13; Jn 4:5-42

Saturday, March 21: Feria

Dan 13:1-9, 15-17, 19-30, 33-62; Jn 8:1-11

Compiled by the Latin Mass Society

Prayer of the week

Dear St Patrick, in your humility you called yourself a sinner, but you became a most successful missionary and prompted countless pagans to follow the Saviour. Many of their descendants in turn spread the Good News in numerous foreign lands. Through your powerful intercession with God, obtain the missionaries we need to continue the work you began. Amen.