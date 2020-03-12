Mass readings

Ordinary Form Divine Office Week III
Sunday, March 15: The Third Sunday of Lent
Ex 17:3-7; Ps 95; Rom 5:1-2, 5-8; Jn 4:5-42
Monday, March 16: Weekday of Lent
2 Kgs 5:1-15AB; Ps 42; Lk 4:24-30
Tuesday, March 17: St Patrick (E) (opt mem W); Weekday of Lent (W, US)
Dn 3:25, 34-43; Ps 25; Mt 18:21-35
Wednesday, March 18: Weekday of Lent, St Cyril of Jerusalem
Dt 4:1, 5-9; Ps 147; Mt 5:17-19
Thursday, March 19: St Joseph, Spouse of the Blessed Virgin Mary
2 Sm 7:4-5A, 12-14A, 16; Ps 89; Rom 4:13, 16-18, 22; Mt 1:16, 18-21, 24A
Friday, March 20: Weekday of Lent
Hos 14:2-10; Ps 81; Mk 12:28-34
Saturday, March 21: Weekday of Lent
Hos 6:1-6; Ps 51; Lk 18:9-14
Extraordinary Form
Sunday, March 15: Third Sunday in Lent
Eph 5:1-9; Lk 11:14-28
Monday, March 16: Feria
4 Kgs 4:1-15; Lk 4:23-30
Tuesday, March 17: Feria
4 Kgs 4:1-7; Mt 18:15-22
Wednesday, March 18: Feria
Ex 20:12-24; Mt 15:1-20
Thursday, March 19: St Joseph
Ecclus 45:1-6; Mt 1:18-21
Friday, March 20: Feria
Num 20:1,3,6-13; Jn 4:5-42
Saturday, March 21: Feria
Dan 13:1-9, 15-17, 19-30, 33-62; Jn 8:1-11
Compiled by the Latin Mass Society
Prayer of the week
Dear St Patrick, in your humility you called yourself a sinner, but you became a most successful missionary and prompted countless pagans to follow the Saviour. Many of their descendants in turn spread the Good News in numerous foreign lands. Through your powerful intercession with God, obtain the missionaries we need to continue the work you began. Amen.
This page is available to subscribers. Click here to sign in or get access.