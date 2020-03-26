How to... Make an act of perfect contrition

The suspension of liturgical celebrations because of the coronavirus means that for the foreseeable future there will be no public Masses, baptisms, confirmations, weddings, funerals or first Holy Communions and first Confessions.

Those who might struggle go to Confession during the crisis might wish to cleanse their souls by “perfect contrition”.

The Church defines contrition as “sorrow for the soul and detestation for the sin committed, together with a resolution not to sin again”. But perfect contrition, or contrition of charity, arises from “a love by which God is loved above all else”. It rests on a fervent desire to be reunited with God out of pure love for Him, and involves a yearning to go to Confession.

Such contrition remits venial sins and also obtains forgiveness of mortal sins when there is the firm resolution to go to Confession as soon as possible.