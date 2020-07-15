Catholic bishops join interfaith appeal for debt cancellation

Catholic bishops have joined leaders from other faith communities in calling on the UK Government to help cancel debts of the world’s poorest countries.

In an open letter, faith leaders appealed for Chancellor Rishi Sunak to show “leadership” on the issue of debt cancellation when meeting G20 finance ministers this week.

The seventy-seven signatories included four Catholic bishops: Bishop Declan Lang of Clifton, Bishop John Arnold of Salford, Bishop William Nolan of Galloway, and Bishop Joseph Toal of Motherwell. Other signatories included Dr Rowan Williams, former Anglican Archbishop of Canterbury, and Fr Damian Howard, provincial of the Jesuits in Britain. Heads of charities that helped coordinate the appeal, including CAFOD, SCIAF and Christian Aid, also signed the letter.