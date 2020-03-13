Wanted: Commissioning editor for the Catholic Herald

The Catholic Herald is looking for a commissioning editor: someone who knows what makes a good article, and can work with writers to bring the best out of them.
The role is full-time and involves working closely with the team here, so you’d have to be able to come into London – at least most days of the week.
To apply, please email [email protected], putting “Commissioning editor” in the subject line, and including the following:
1. A paragraph about yourself, mentioning your journalistic/editing experience, and why you’d like to work for the Herald.
2. Suggest three pieces – one Church-related, one on current affairs and one on culture (high or low) – that we should commission, and from which writers.
3. Pick a recent Herald article and suggest how it could have been improved. (No offence will be taken!)
The deadline is Thursday March 19. Best of luck.
This page is available to subscribers. Click here to sign in or get access.