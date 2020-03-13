Wanted: Commissioning editor for the Catholic Herald

The Catholic Herald is looking for a commissioning editor: someone who knows what makes a good article, and can work with writers to bring the best out of them.

The role is full-time and involves working closely with the team here, so you’d have to be able to come into London – at least most days of the week.

To apply, please email [email protected], putting “Commissioning editor” in the subject line, and including the following:

1. A paragraph about yourself, mentioning your journalistic/editing experience, and why you’d like to work for the Herald.

2. Suggest three pieces – one Church-related, one on current affairs and one on culture (high or low) – that we should commission, and from which writers.

3. Pick a recent Herald article and suggest how it could have been improved. (No offence will be taken!)

The deadline is Thursday March 19. Best of luck.