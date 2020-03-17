Video masses, prayer apps and virtual retreats: spiritual resources for this time

A time of uncertainty requires prayer. Here you can find a list of spiritual resources that may be of use. “Rejoice always, pray without ceasing, give thanks in all circumstances” (1 Thess 5:16-17).

These are uncertain times and the coming months, particularly for younger generations, are likely to look very different to any we have experienced. Uncertainty probably characterises this time best: unknowns about the virus, its potency, and its reach; unknowns about what the future looks like, for ourselves and for our loved ones. But most fundamentally, there is an uncertainty that always lurks as constant for people of faith: why? Why, in God’s providence, has this virus come now?

Answers are never immediate, but when life appears to have put been on pause, our response must be to embrace the uncertainty and pray. In St Paul’s words: “Rejoice always, pray without ceasing, give thanks in all circumstances” (1 Thess 5:16-17).

Here are some resources you may find helpful. Lent is a particularly appropriate season for the start of this journey, accompanying the people of Israel in their wanderings through the wilderness.

Mass and Spiritual Communion

The latest updates from the Bishops’ Conference of England and Wales can be found here. If Mass and public liturgies have been suspended in your parish, you are encouraged to make an act of spiritual communion:

Act of Spiritual Communion(St Alphonsus Liguori)

Spiritual Communion with the Saints

Daily Mass Readings

Universalis

EWTN

iMissal App

Liturgy of the Hours

Universalis

iBreviary App

Live Streams to follow Church liturgies at home

Mass with Pope Francis at Santa Marta

St. Peter’s Basilica

Shrine of Our Lady of Walsingham

Portsmouth Cathedral

Northampton Cathedral

Catholic TV

Church Services TV

Prayer

Dominican Rosary Meditations

Stations of the Cross (Bishop Barron)

Hallow App: a Catholic meditation app to help you find peace and grow in your spiritual journey.

Pray as you go: daily Ignatian meditations on the readings from Mass

Virtual retreats and novenas

Hozana is an online community of prayer with abundant resources to pray with this Lent and stay connected with other Catholics around the world.

Behold2020 is an initiative that brings people together in prayer and in preparation for the rededication of England to Mary on 29th March 2020.

A Prayer for Time of Sickness (from the Roman Missal):

O God, who willed that our infirmities be borne by your Only Begotten Son to show the value of human suffering, listen in kindness to our prayers for our brothers and sisters who are sick; grant that all who are oppressed by pain, distress or other afflictions may know that they are chosen among those proclaimed blessed and are united to Christ in his suffering for the salvation of the world. Through Christ Our Lord, Amen.

This article first appeared on GodzDogz. It is reposted by permission. Picture by Fr Lawrence Lew OP.