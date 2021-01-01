SPIRITED THINKING SINCE 1888
Editorials
The estimated reading time is 4 minutes

The Vatican-China Agreement: When the Music Stops

Christopher Altieri
January 1, 2021 at 6:00 am
Other Posts
Pope Francis – citing back pain – to skip Te Deum, Mass of New Year’s Day
3 days ago
Eggs and baskets, animals and farms
5 days ago
Pope Francis on St Stephen’s Day: Christian witness changes history
1 week ago
Calgary priest tests positive for coronavirus after saying four Masses
2 weeks ago
Christmas greetings to Roman Curia: Which end up for Pope Francis?
2 weeks ago
Christmas at the end of the world
2 weeks ago
Keeping Quiet: The downside to “voluntary laicization”
3 weeks ago
Cardinal Secretary of State admitted for surgery
4 weeks ago
Most Popular
Recent Posts
Stay Connected