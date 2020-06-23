Places of worship in England to reopen for services from 4 July

Places of worship in England can reopen for prayer and services, including weddings with a maximum of 30 people, from 4th July, the Prime Minister has announced.

Speaking to the House of Commons on Tuesday, Boris Johnson said: “I know many have mourned the closure of places of worship, and this year Easter, Passover and Eid all occurred during the lockdown. So I’m delighted that places of worship will be able to reopen for prayer and services, including weddings with a maximum of 30 people, all subject to social distancing.”

The Catholic Herald has contacted the government for clarification over whether the 30-person limit applies only to weddings.

