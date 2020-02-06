Wanted: A news writer for the Catholic Herald

Experience is helpful, but less important than a clear prose style, energy, initiative and a sense for news

The Catholic Herald is expanding its news coverage, and we’re looking for someone to help us do it. If you can work at speed writing stories for this website, and can craft an in-depth report for the print magazine, you might be the person we’re looking for. It’s a three-day-a-week role, ideally based in London – but we’d consider applications for remote working.

If you’d like to hear more, please send us a couple of paragraphs telling us who you are and why you’d like to work for the Herald. (Do mention any previous journalistic work, but don’t worry about a CV.) Please email [email protected] with “News writer” in the subject line. The deadline is Monday February 17.