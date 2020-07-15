MP receives death threat after voting pro-life

An SNP MP has received a death threat against an elderly relative after she voted against a bill to criminalise prayer vigils outside abortion clinics.

The bill passed by 213 votes to 47 last month, but is unlikely to become law.

Dr Lisa Cameron, Member of Parliament for East Kilbride, Strathaven and Lesmahagow, was the only member of the SNP to vote against the measure.

After the vote, Dr Cameron says she discovered a message on her Facebook page from a person who called the MP a “fat slag” and said they planned on killing an elderly relative of hers. The message has been reported to the police.

The MP told Christian Today: “I am concerned by the actions of those who have whipped up hatred and toxic aggression online in recent weeks following from my conscience votes on abortion and particularly distressed to have once again received a death threat towards my family.”

Abortion lobbyists have also called into question Dr Cameron’s role as SNP spokesperson for mental health following the vote. She told The National: “This was entirely a conscience vote by proxy, submitted on my behalf by the SNP Chief Whip, and it was also commensurate with the parliamentary review that national buffer zones are not a proportionate response, as legislation already exists to restrict protest activities that cause harm to others.”

Last year, Dr Cameron received over 900 abusive messages after voting against imposing abortion on Northern Ireland. She also narrowly avoided being deselected by her own party members in the run-up to last year’s general election.

However, others have come out in support of the MP. Bishop John Keenan of Paisley described Dr Cameron as a “brave pro-life MP” who is “an example of how to be a courageous Christian in civic life.”

Catherine Robinson, spokesperson for Right To Life UK, said: “Dr Lisa Cameron has once again been targeted with vitriolic abuse and intolerant hatred by the abortion lobby, who are seeking to force pro-life MPs like her out of politics.

“Sadly, MPs who vote pro-life do so at an increasing personal cost to themselves with rising attacks from the media, threats of deselection and abuse faced from the general public. Unfortunately, in the case of Lisa Cameron, recent intimidation tactics have literally become life-threatening.”