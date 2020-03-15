Morning Catholic must-reads: 16/03/20

When it’s not possible to receive the Eucharist, spiritual communion is “a highly recommended practice”, Pope Francis said at yesterday’s Angelus (full text, full video).

Seven Italian priests have reportedly died from the coronavirus.

Greece’s Orthodox Church has declared that the Eucharist “cannot be a cause of disease transmission” (Nick Kampouris).

Bishops in the Philippines have rejected President Duterte’s claim that Pope Francis removed Cardinal Tagle from Manila “because he meddled with politics”.

Cardinal Christoph Schönborn will remain as president of Austrian bishops’ conference until further notice (German report).

The Museum of the Bible in Washington, DC, has confirmed that its Dead Sea Scroll fragments “are modern forgeries”.

And ChurchPOP shares a Catholic way to wash your hands.

