Morning Catholic must-reads: 13/03/20

Francis teaches us how to accept our limitations, Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle has said on the seventh anniversary of the Pope’s election.

A man has been charged in Australia with making death threats against Cardinal Pell.

Lawmakers in Colorado have passed a bill replacing Columbus Day with a day honouring Mother Cabrini.

A historic copy of the Gospels printed in Aleppo in 1708 has been rediscovered in Lebanon.

Sandro Magister asks why Vatican inspectors have visited Bose Monastic Community.

Fr Robert Imbelli reflects on “the lasting legacy of Benedict XVI”

And Benjamin Conolly challenges you to take the Pope Francis seventh anniversary quiz.

