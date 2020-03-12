Morning Catholic must-reads: 12/03/20

The Archbishop of Kraków has opened the Causes of St John Paul II’s parents.

Australia’s High Court has reserved its ruling on Cardinal Pell’s appeal.

The Pope has asked a bishop rejected by Nigeria’s Ahiara diocese to lead a newly created diocese.

George Weigel argues that Cardinal Re’s letter defending the China deal is “a distortion of the historical record”.

Clemente Lisi suggests that “Argentina is a case study of the dwindling influence” of Pope Francis.

Patti Armstrong explains how to make a spiritual communion.

And Marcel Lejeune challenges Catholic urban legends.

