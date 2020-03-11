Morning Catholic must-reads: 11/03/20

Cardinal Pell’s lawyers have presented their appeal before the High Court.

One of Australia’s longest-serving bishops has stepped aside voluntarily following abuse allegations.

The Diocese of Rome has begun a day of fasting and prayer “to ask of God help for our city, for Italy, and for the world”.

Andrea Gagliarducci explains why plans for a “supercharged human resources department” at the Vatican have provoked infighting.

Mike Lewis identifies the word that is “essential to comprehending the way Francis sees the Church”.

John Allen says Rome’s coronavirus measures are forcing him to make “a grim Lenten sacrifice”.

And the Salvatorians have launched a Catholic rival to Netflix in Poland.

