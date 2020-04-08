Morning Catholic must-reads: 08/04/2020

A Colombian archbishop has removed 15 priests accused of abuse from active ministry.

Kenyans are mourning an archbishop who “took on the powerful people of the earth, fearlessly and without rancour.”

John Allen and Edward Pentin comment on Cardinal Pell’s acquittal.

Notre Dame organist Olivier Latry gives an update on the state of the instrument almost one year after the fire.

And a Harvard Law grad talks about her “dramatic” conversion to Catholicism.