Morning Catholic must-reads: 06/04/2020

We can use the lockdown to “rediscover that life is of no use if not used to serve others”, Pope Francis said on Palm Sunday.

A German priest has been taken to court after continuing to celebrate public Mass despite the lockdown (German report).

The AP reports on the launch of “Catholics for Trump”.

A new “Corona Novena” has been created.

ChurchPop reports on a priest blessing Paris with the Blessed Sacrament from a church rooftop.

And Edward Pentin embarks on a walking pilgrimage to the few churches still open in Rome.