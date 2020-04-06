Morning Catholic must-reads: 06/04/2020

We can use the lockdown to “rediscover that life is of no use if not used to serve others”, Pope Francis said on Palm Sunday.
A German priest has been taken to court after continuing to celebrate public Mass despite the lockdown (German report).
The AP reports on the launch of “Catholics for Trump”.
A new “Corona Novena” has been created.
ChurchPop reports on a priest blessing Paris with the Blessed Sacrament from a church rooftop.
And Edward Pentin embarks on a walking pilgrimage to the few churches still open in Rome.
