Morning Catholic must-reads: 06/03/20

The Church of the Nativity in Bethlehem has closed over coronavirus fears.

Cardinal Juan José Omella of Barcelona has invited Pope Francis to visit Spain (Spanish report).

The International Union of Superiors General has created a commission to study burnout in convents.

John Allen explains why “a mini-panic broke out in Rome” on Tuesday.

Robert Ellsberg pays tribute to the “priest, poet, mystic and revolutionary” Fr Ernesto Cardenal.

Ian Marland previews a new documentary about Nigerian priests sent to the Scottish Highlands.

And Han-luen Kantzer Komline recounts the “unusual feats” of early Christian ascetics.

