Morning Catholic must-reads: 04/03/20

The Chaldean Patriarchate in Baghdad has recommended the suspension of Sunday Masses, weddings and funerals over coronavirus fears.

Kidnappers have freed a Nigerian priest seized after celebrating Sunday Mass.

Nicaraguan government supporters have disrupted the funeral of Fr Ernesto Cardenal (Spanish report).

Cardinal Juan José Omella of Barcelona has been elected president of the Spanish bishops’ conference (Spanish report).

Fr Hans Langendörfer SJ has been re-elected as secretary of the German bishops’ conference (German report).

Fr Bernardo Cervellera says the clash between Cardinal Re and Cardinal Zen causes him “great pain”.

And Gregory DiPippo admires Rome’s station churches.

