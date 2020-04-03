Morning Catholic must-reads: 03/04/2020

Pope Francis has marked the 500th anniversary of the first Mass in Argentina.

11 million people watched last Friday’s extraordinary Urbi et Orbi on TV in Italy.

Kathryn Jean Lopez remembers the day Pope John Paul II died.

Sam Sorbo has tips for Catholic parents forced to homeschool due to the pandemic.

Jeff Dahlberg lists some good Catholic books to read whilst your confined.

And Deacon Pedro Guevara Mann “Deacon-structs” indulgences.