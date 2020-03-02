Morning Catholic must-reads: 03/03/20

Newly opened Vatican archives show that Pius XII was “a great champion of humanity”, Archbishop Paul Gallagher has said.

Four hundred people will join the Catholic Church in Westminster diocese this Easter (photos).

Bishop Franz-Josef Bode has thanked outgoing conference president Cardinal Reinhard Marx at the start of the German bishops’ spring plenary meeting (German report).

Fr Ernesto Cardenal has died aged 95.

Former Hong Kong governor Lord Patten has said that the Holy See “got it badly wrong” on China.

David Kertzer says the opening of the Pius XII archives presents “a timely opportunity”.

And Joseph Pearce admires the “fictional wastelands” of Evelyn Waugh.

