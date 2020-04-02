Morning Catholic must-reads: 02/04/2020

The Congregation for Divine Worship has composed a new votive Mass “in the time of pandemic”.

An Xin says the Chinese government is continuing to persecute house churches amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Bishop Peter Christensen of Boise, Idaho has forbidden priests from saying Mass ad orientem.

Matthew P. Schneider explains how parishes can avoid laying off staff.

And Fr Timothy Gallagher gives ten spiritual counsels for the times we live in.