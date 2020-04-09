Mass readings: April 12-18, 2020

Ordinary Form Divine Office Week I
Sunday, April 12: Easter Sunday
Acts 10:34A, 37-43; Ps 118; Col 3:1-4; Jn 20:1-9
Monday, April 13: Easter Monday
Acts 2:14, 22-33; Ps 16; Mt 28:8-15
Tuesday, April 14: Easter Tuesday
Acts 2:36-41; Ps 33; Jn 20:11-18
Wednesday, April 15: Easter Wednesday
Acts 3:1-10; Ps 105; Lk 24:13-35
Thursday, April 16: Easter Thursday
Acts 3:11-26; Ps 8; Lk 24:35-48
Friday, April 17: Easter Friday
Acts 4:1-12; Ps 118; Jn 21:1-14
Saturday, April 18: Easter Saturday
Acts 4:13-21; Ps 118; Mk 16:9-15
Extraordinary Form
Sunday, April 12: Easter Sunday
1 Cor 5:7-8; Mk 16:1-7
Monday, April 13: Easter Monday
Acts 10:37-43; Lk 24:13-35
Tuesday, April 14: Easter Tuesday
Acts 13:16, 26-33; Lk 24:36-47
Wednesday, April 15: Easter Wednesday
Acts 3:13-15,17-19; Jn 21:1-14
Thursday, April 16: Easter Thursday
Acts 8:26-40; John 20:11-18
Friday, April 17: Easter Friday
1 Pet 3:18-22; Mt 28:16-20
Saturday, April 18: Easter Saturday
1 Pet 2:1-10; Jn 20:1-9
Compiled by the Latin Mass Society
Prayer of the week
Hear us, O God, our Saviour, and by the prayers of glorious Mary, Mother of God, and ever-Virgin, of St Sebastian, your martyr, and of all the saints, deliver your people from the present affliction, and in your bounty let them feel certain of your mercy. Lord, mercifully heed our supplications, and heal our infirmities of body and soul; so that knowing your forgiveness we may ever rejoice in your blessing. Amen.
