Mass readings: April 12-18, 2020

Ordinary Form Divine Office Week I

Sunday, April 12: Easter Sunday

Acts 10:34A, 37-43; Ps 118; Col 3:1-4; Jn 20:1-9

Monday, April 13: Easter Monday

Acts 2:14, 22-33; Ps 16; Mt 28:8-15

Tuesday, April 14: Easter Tuesday

Acts 2:36-41; Ps 33; Jn 20:11-18

Wednesday, April 15: Easter Wednesday

Acts 3:1-10; Ps 105; Lk 24:13-35

Thursday, April 16: Easter Thursday

Acts 3:11-26; Ps 8; Lk 24:35-48

Friday, April 17: Easter Friday

Acts 4:1-12; Ps 118; Jn 21:1-14

Saturday, April 18: Easter Saturday

Acts 4:13-21; Ps 118; Mk 16:9-15

Extraordinary Form

Sunday, April 12: Easter Sunday

1 Cor 5:7-8; Mk 16:1-7

Monday, April 13: Easter Monday

Acts 10:37-43; Lk 24:13-35

Tuesday, April 14: Easter Tuesday

Acts 13:16, 26-33; Lk 24:36-47

Wednesday, April 15: Easter Wednesday

Acts 3:13-15,17-19; Jn 21:1-14

Thursday, April 16: Easter Thursday

Acts 8:26-40; John 20:11-18

Friday, April 17: Easter Friday

1 Pet 3:18-22; Mt 28:16-20

Saturday, April 18: Easter Saturday

1 Pet 2:1-10; Jn 20:1-9

Compiled by the Latin Mass Society

Prayer of the week

Hear us, O God, our Saviour, and by the prayers of glorious Mary, Mother of God, and ever-Virgin, of St Sebastian, your martyr, and of all the saints, deliver your people from the present affliction, and in your bounty let them feel certain of your mercy. Lord, mercifully heed our supplications, and heal our infirmities of body and soul; so that knowing your forgiveness we may ever rejoice in your blessing. Amen.