Mass readings: 29 March-4 April, 2020

Ordinary Form Divine Office Week I
Sunday, March 29: The Fifth Sunday of Lent
Ez 37:12-14; Ps 130; Rm 8:8-11; Jn 11:1-45
Monday, March 30: Weekday of Lent
Dn 13:1-9, 15-17, 19-30, 33-62; Ps 23; Jn 8:1-11
Tuesday, March 31: Weekday of Lent
Nm 21:4-9; Ps 102; Jn 8:21-30
Wednesday, April 1: Weekday of Lent
Dn 3:14-20, 91-92, 95; Dn 3:52, 53, 54, 55, 56; Jn 8:31-42
Thursday, April 2: Weekday of Lent, St Francis of Paola
Gn 17:3-9; Ps 105; Jn 8:51-59
Friday, April 3: Weekday of Lent
Jer 20:10-13; Ps 18; Jn 10:31-42
Saturday, April 4: Weekday of Lent, St Isidore
Ez 37:21-28; Jer 31:10, 11-12, 13; Jn 11:45-57
Extraordinary Form
Compiled by the Latin Mass Society
Sunday, March 29: Passion Sunday
Heb 9:11-15; Jn 8:46-59
Monday, March 30: Feria
Jon 3:1-10; Jn 7:32-39
Tuesday, March 31: Feria
Dn 14:27-42; Jn 7:1-13
Wednesday, April 1: Feria
Lev 19:1-2,11-19,25; Jn 10: 22-38
Thursday, April 2: Feria
Dn 3:25, 34-45; Lk 7:36-50
Friday, April 3: Feria
Jer 17:13-18; Jn 11:47-54
Saturday, April 4: Feria
Jer 18:18-23; Jn 12:10-36
Prayer of the week
Jesus my Lord, let me strengthen my courage by taking on the courage of all those people who have been “centurions” for me. Many have faced disasters and hard times with great constancy. The upper hand of evil never turned them against you. They kept going. Let me be like them, Lord. No matter what the cross, let me never stop declaring you to be truly the Son of God, the source of my hope, the reason why I will never quit on life. Amen
