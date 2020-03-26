Mass readings: 29 March-4 April, 2020

Ordinary Form Divine Office Week I

Sunday, March 29: The Fifth Sunday of Lent

Ez 37:12-14; Ps 130; Rm 8:8-11; Jn 11:1-45

Monday, March 30: Weekday of Lent

Dn 13:1-9, 15-17, 19-30, 33-62; Ps 23; Jn 8:1-11

Tuesday, March 31: Weekday of Lent

Nm 21:4-9; Ps 102; Jn 8:21-30

Wednesday, April 1: Weekday of Lent

Dn 3:14-20, 91-92, 95; Dn 3:52, 53, 54, 55, 56; Jn 8:31-42

Thursday, April 2: Weekday of Lent, St Francis of Paola

Gn 17:3-9; Ps 105; Jn 8:51-59

Friday, April 3: Weekday of Lent

Jer 20:10-13; Ps 18; Jn 10:31-42

Saturday, April 4: Weekday of Lent, St Isidore

Ez 37:21-28; Jer 31:10, 11-12, 13; Jn 11:45-57

Extraordinary Form

Compiled by the Latin Mass Society

Sunday, March 29: Passion Sunday

Heb 9:11-15; Jn 8:46-59

Monday, March 30: Feria

Jon 3:1-10; Jn 7:32-39

Tuesday, March 31: Feria

Dn 14:27-42; Jn 7:1-13

Wednesday, April 1: Feria

Lev 19:1-2,11-19,25; Jn 10: 22-38

Thursday, April 2: Feria

Dn 3:25, 34-45; Lk 7:36-50

Friday, April 3: Feria

Jer 17:13-18; Jn 11:47-54

Saturday, April 4: Feria

Jer 18:18-23; Jn 12:10-36

Prayer of the week

Jesus my Lord, let me strengthen my courage by taking on the courage of all those people who have been “centurions” for me. Many have faced disasters and hard times with great constancy. The upper hand of evil never turned them against you. They kept going. Let me be like them, Lord. No matter what the cross, let me never stop declaring you to be truly the Son of God, the source of my hope, the reason why I will never quit on life. Amen