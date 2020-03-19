Mass readings

Ordinary Form Divine Office Week IV
Sunday, March 22: The Fourth Sunday of Lent
1 Sm 16:1B, 6-7, 10-13A; Ps 23; Eph 5:8-14; Jn 9:1-41
Monday, March 23: Weekday of Lent, St Turibius de Mogrovejo
Is 65:17-21; Ps 30; Jn 4:43-54
Tuesday, March 24: Weekday of Lent
Ez 47:1-9, 12; Ps 46; Jn 5:1-16
Wednesday, March 25: The Annunciation of the Lord
Is 7:10-14; 8:10; Ps 40; Heb 10:4-10; Lk 1:26-38
Thursday, March 26: Weekday of Lent
Ex 32:7-14; Ps 106; Jn 5:31-47
Friday, March 27: Weekday of Lent
Wis 2:1A, 12-22; Ps 34; Jn 7:1-2, 10, 25-30
Saturday, March 28: Weekday of Lent
Jer 11:18-20; Ps 7; Jn 7:40-53
Extraordinary Form
Sunday, March 22: Fourth Sunday in Lent
Gal 4:22-31; Jn 6:1-15
Monday, March 23: Feria
3 Kgs 3:16-28; Jn 2:13-25
Tuesday, March 24: Feria
Exod 32:7-14; Jn 7:14-31
Wednesday, March 25: Annunciation of Our Lady
Isa 7:10-15; Lk 1:26-38
Thursday, March 26: Feria
4 Kgs 4:25-38; Lk 7:11-16
Friday, March 27: Feria
3 Kgs 17:17-24; Jn 11:1-45
Saturday, March 28: Feria
Isa 49:8-15; Jn 8:12-20
Compiled by the Latin Mass Society
Prayer of the week
O God, who gave increase to Your Church through the apostolic labours and zeal for truth of the Bishop St Turibius, grant that the people consecrated to You may always receive new growth in faith and holiness. Through our Lord Jesus Christ, Your Son, who lives and reigns with You in the unity of the Holy Spirit, one God, forever and ever. Amen.
This page is available to subscribers. Click here to sign in or get access.