Mass readings

Ordinary Form Divine Office Week IV

Sunday, March 22: The Fourth Sunday of Lent

1 Sm 16:1B, 6-7, 10-13A; Ps 23; Eph 5:8-14; Jn 9:1-41

Monday, March 23: Weekday of Lent, St Turibius de Mogrovejo

Is 65:17-21; Ps 30; Jn 4:43-54

Tuesday, March 24: Weekday of Lent

Ez 47:1-9, 12; Ps 46; Jn 5:1-16

Wednesday, March 25: The Annunciation of the Lord

Is 7:10-14; 8:10; Ps 40; Heb 10:4-10; Lk 1:26-38

Thursday, March 26: Weekday of Lent

Ex 32:7-14; Ps 106; Jn 5:31-47

Friday, March 27: Weekday of Lent

Wis 2:1A, 12-22; Ps 34; Jn 7:1-2, 10, 25-30

Saturday, March 28: Weekday of Lent

Jer 11:18-20; Ps 7; Jn 7:40-53

Extraordinary Form

Sunday, March 22: Fourth Sunday in Lent

Gal 4:22-31; Jn 6:1-15

Monday, March 23: Feria

3 Kgs 3:16-28; Jn 2:13-25

Tuesday, March 24: Feria

Exod 32:7-14; Jn 7:14-31

Wednesday, March 25: Annunciation of Our Lady

Isa 7:10-15; Lk 1:26-38

Thursday, March 26: Feria

4 Kgs 4:25-38; Lk 7:11-16

Friday, March 27: Feria

3 Kgs 17:17-24; Jn 11:1-45

Saturday, March 28: Feria

Isa 49:8-15; Jn 8:12-20

Compiled by the Latin Mass Society

Prayer of the week

O God, who gave increase to Your Church through the apostolic labours and zeal for truth of the Bishop St Turibius, grant that the people consecrated to You may always receive new growth in faith and holiness. Through our Lord Jesus Christ, Your Son, who lives and reigns with You in the unity of the Holy Spirit, one God, forever and ever. Amen.