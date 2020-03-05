Mass readings

Ordinary Form Divine Office Week II

Sunday, March 8: The Second Sunday of Lent

Gn 12:1-4A; Ps 33; 2 TM 1:8B-10; Mt 17:1-9

Monday, March 9: Weekday of Lent, St Frances of Rome

Dn 9:4B-10; Ps 79; Lk 6:36-38

Tuesday, March 10: Weekday of Lent

Is 1:10, 16-20; Ps 50; Mt 23:1-12

Wednesday, March 11: Weekday of Lent

Jer 18:18-20; Ps 31; Mt 20:17-28

Thursday, March 12: Weekday of Lent

Jer 17:5-10; Ps 1; Lk 16:19-31

Friday, March 13: Weekday of Lent

Gn 37:3-4, 12-13A, 17B-28A; Ps 105; Mt 21:33-43, 45-46

Saturday, March 14: Weekday of Lent

Mi 7:14-15, 18-20; Ps 103; Lk 15:1-3, 11-32

Extraordinary Form

Sunday, March 8: Second Sunday in Lent

1 Thess 4:1-7; Mt 17:1-9

Monday, March 9: Feria

Dan 9:15-19; Jn 8:21-29

Tuesday, March 10: Feria

III Kings 17:8-16; Mt 23:1-12

Wednesday, March 11: Feria

Esth 13:8-17; Mt 20:17-28

Thursday, March 12: Feria

Jer 17:5-10; Lk 16:19-31

Friday, March 13: Feria

Gen 37:6-22; Mt 21:33-46

Saturday, March 14: Feria

Gen 27:6-40; Lk 15:11-32

Compiled by the Latin Mass Society

Prayer of the week

God, I pray for my prayer life to become vibrant and strong in this season of Lent. I pray that Your voice, even though a whisper, would ring loud and true in my life. I pray for the courage and boldness to follow wherever You lead me, to love and serve whomever and however You invite me. Amen.