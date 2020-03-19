March 20th, 2020 issue

At noon on Sunday, March 29, thousands of Catholics will take part in the re-dedication of England as Mary’s Dowry. This act couldn’t be more timely, says Bishop Philip Egan in this week’s cover story – and not only because of the coronavirus. Also in this issue, Paola Frankopan describes life under lockdown in Rome. William Doino Jr names the saints we can turn to in a time of contagion. Muslim MP Rehman Chisti explains why he’s running for a Catholic charity. And Charlie Hart recalls a mystical experience on his sofa.

Comment & Features

There’s no better time for England’s re-dedication to Our Lady – Bishop Philip Egan

We have a duty to make our land truly ‘Mariform’ – Sarah Boss

The Church has adapted to the pandemic – but huge challenges remain – The Catholic Herald

Sitting in tears on the sofa, I realised I had to become a Catholic – Charlie Hart

When someone leaves the Church, how do we pastors respond? – Fr Raymond de Souza

Fix your eyes on Christ – Fr James Jackson FSSP

How centrists, socialists and populists are seeing the pandemic – Matthew Schmitz

The best saints to pray to during a pandemic – William Doino Jr

For pilgrims, it’s back to the Middle Ages – Mary Kenny

Rome Diary: How our family is living through lockdown – Paola Frankopan

Why, as the PM’s special envoy, I’m sounding the alarm on persecution – Rehman Chishti

Letters of the week

News Analysis

Analysis: Pope Francis’s dramatic – and unexpected – gestures – Christopher Altieri

At Britain’s Supreme Court, ‘a sad day for vulnerable women’ – Simon Caldwell

The US is going to need stricter measures against coronavirus – Jordan Bloom

How the US authorities can protect the vulnerable – Jordan Bloom

Many African Catholics have more than one wife. What should the Church do? – Antoine Roger Lokongo

Arts & Books

A towering 16th-century Catholic genius – Benjamin Ivry

Armando Iannucci’s Dickensian journey – Victor Stepien

Welcome to the age of involuntary solitude – Matt Thorne

The Bible’s women take centre stage – Fr Alexander Lucie-Smith

‘Peaceful deaths are not always the most holy’ – Jack Carrigan

Life & Soul

Jesus, the Light of the World, brings hope for every sinner – Bishop David McGough

God sends us forth to fight for him – Fr John Zuhlsdorf

How to… Watch Mass remotely

Heretic of the week: Edward Irving – Charles Coulombe