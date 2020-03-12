March 13, 2020 issue

For centuries the remains of one of England’s earliest saints lay hidden from the world. But now – quite astonishingly – they have come to light, says David Keys in this week’s cover story. Francis Young explains the significance of the discovery. Also in this issue, Benedict Rogers meets a cardinal who celebrated Mass secretly in a Soviet prison. Mary Kenny explains the right way to celebrate St Patrick’s Day. And Andrew M Brown worries that TikTok is killing the nursery rhyme.

Comment & Features

How the earliest known relics of an English saint came to light –David Keys

St Eanswythe helps dispel the anti-Catholic myth of relic fraud –Francis Young

From Paul VI to Francis, popes have tried to strengthen the synod – The Catholic Herald

Diary: The reactionary hacks who turn to the Church – Harry Mount

A synod on synodality risks being self-referential – Fr Raymond de Souza

A thief, vagabond – and daily Mass-goer – Richard Ingrams

Lenten reflection: Seeing beyond your weaknesses – Fr James Jackson FSSP

The cardinal’s clandestine Mass: how Lithuania survived totalitarianism – Benedict Rogers

There’s a silver lining to the cancellation of St Patrick’s Day parades– Mary Kenny

TikTok killed the nursery rhyme – Andrew M Brown

Letters: China’s latest atrocity; Communion and the coronavirus

News Analysis

A synod on ‘synodality’ isn’t a bad idea – Christopher Altieri

Cardinal Nichols: The cathedral choir is our school’s raison d’être –Simon Caldwell

Supreme Court faces a moment of truth on abortion – Jordan Bloom

The wage hike that led to a baby boom – Jordan Bloom

Spain’s bishops turn to ‘one of Pope Francis’s strongmen’ – Jonathan Luxmoore

Cardinal Marx’s protégé completes a rapid rise to the top – Jon Anderson

Arts & Books

We’re right to feel a longing for beauty – Anthony Esolen

Why opera can’t get enough of nuns – Michael White

Catholic women were not all ‘underdogs’ – Jessica M Dalton

The strange twilight of British conservatism – Niall Gooch

A joyously satirical Cluedo game of a novel – Violet Hudson

Life & Soul

What the meeting with the Samaritan woman revealed about Christ –Bishop David McGough

Do you pray for your priests? We need it – Fr John Zuhlsdorf

The Arizona desert is the perfect place for a Lenten meditation – Fr Dominic Allain

How to… Make a spiritual communion

Heretic of the week: Dwight D Eisenhower – Charles Coulombe