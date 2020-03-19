How to… Watch Mass remotely

As the coronavirus pandemic sweeps through Spain, rendering the country the worst affected in Europe after Italy, bishops there have been forced to confront the question of how the faithful might observe the Sabbath in a state of lockdown.

With people largely restricted to their homes, it is no longer possible to go to Mass, so the bishops intend to bring Mass to people in their homes via the media. The Spanish bishops’ conference website is now linking to nine television channels and four radio stations which are broadcasting Masses.

A similar period of isolation, at least for the elderly, is envisaged in this country, where the English and Welsh bishops’ coronavirus response plan last week moved to a higher level of severity. The next stage, which Cardinal Vincent Nichols has hinted is around the corner, will involve the suspension of public Masses.

Britain does not have many Catholic television and radio stations. It is highly likely, however, that diocesan websites will be amended to incorporate prominent links by which Masses from churches and cathedrals will be live-streamed on a daily basis.

If you face self-isolation or quarantine, such websites are where you need to look if you want to watch Mass remotely.