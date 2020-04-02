How to… Prepare for Holy Week

Normally, Catholics would prepare for Holy Week with a successful Lent and the observance of their Easter duties. These include the requirement to go to Confession and to receive Holy Communion at least once, and to give alms to the poor.

The lockdown against the coronavirus has meant the closure of churches, however; so most Catholics can neither receive Communion nor go to Confession over the Easter period, though they can spiritually prepare for these in future by making acts of “Spiritual Communion” and “perfect contrition”. How to perform such acts is detailed on the Bishops’ Conference of England and Wales website, as well as on other diocesan sites.

Catholics can still prepare for Holy Week by prayer and fasting, by spiritual reading, by practising active charity and by giving money to authentic charities, particularly those helping the most vulnerable at this time. They can follow the Mass at any one of the many churches and cathedrals which are live-streaming liturgical celebrations over the internet.

For a list of many of the churches involved, see www.cbcew.org.uk/home/our-work/health-social-care/coronavirus-guidelines/live-catholic-mass-online/. Or simply search on the cbcew.org.uk site.