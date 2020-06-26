Former Westminster Cathedral Administrator dies aged 74

The recently retired Administrator of Westminster Cathedral has died at the age of 74, the Diocese of Westminster has announced.

Canon Christopher Tuckwell stood down as Administrator only two weeks ago due to ill health.

A convert from Anglicanism, Canon Tuckwell was ordained to the Catholic priesthood by Cardinal Hume in 1995.

The diocese said: “Sympathy is extended to Canon Christopher’s family and friends, and to the clergy and parishioners of the Cathedral parish and his former parishes in the Diocese, and to those among whom he ministered as an Anglican priest and to those with whom he served while an officer in the Army.

“Canon Christopher was a member of the Deceased Clergy Association. The Funeral Mass will take place in accordance with the protocols necessary due to the coronavirus pandemic.”